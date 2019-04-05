Hashtag Trending – Samsung snubs Apple on 5G modems; Machine learning improving flavours; John Legend lends his voice to Google Assistant

Samsung snubs Apple on 5G modems, machine learning could improve flavors in the food we grow; John Legend becomes the first celebrity to lend their voice to Google Assistant.

It's Friday, April 5

Trending on Google is a story stating that although Samsung announced its 5G modem for the mobile devices, that may not include the iPhone. Samsung unveiled its multi-node Exynos 5G modems on Thursday, saying that these will bring the 5G era to mobile consumers. While no official announcement has been made regarding which devices will be compatible, it is fair to assume Samsungs phones will come first. And Apple may be left out in the cold, as a report out of Korea claims that Apple approached Samsung about ensuring its phones would be included, but were turned away due to a lack of supply.

Next up we have a story off of Reddit, and any foodies out there will want to keep an eye out for this one. As innovators look for ways to change the farming industry through AI, researchers at MIT may have done just that. By AI technology, they have actually been able to improve the flavor of basil. They were able to leverage machine learning to pinpoint the absolute best conditions for growing the plant that would ensure the maximum concentration of the compounds that give Basil its flavor. Grown in Middleton Massachusetts, these basil plants could be the first step in changing how any plants are grown and could be the start of enhanced flavor for all.

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to have a famous crooner ready your morning weather or answer your questions on how to bake the best muffins? Well a story trending on Google says you may not need to wonder much longer. Google has announced that as of this past Wednesday, the voice of John Legend was available on its Google Assistant. While only available in the US for a limited time, this is sure to be just the first in a long line of celebrity voices being brought to smart home speaker systems.

Hashtag Trending is a part of the ITWC Podcast network.