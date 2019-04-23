Hashtag Trending – Samsung delays foldable phone; Google and Amazon make up; terrible password galore

Samsung delays foldable phones; Google and Amazon play nice; bad passwords are still rampant.

Don’t hold your breath waiting for Samsung’s new foldable phone. After a number of devices failed in the hands of prominent reviewers, Samsung has decided to push back the release date of the Galaxy Fold. While a few failures were caused by reviewers unwittingly removing the thin film screen protector, others experienced inexplicable hinge failures and display glitches. At the time of the report, Samsung has yet to announce a new date for the release, though it won’t be until at least next month, says the Wall Street Journal.

Next up, trending on Google, the rivalry and market hogging tactics between Google and Amazon have finally concluded. Two years after their feud began, Amazon Fire TV and Chromecast users will once again get to enjoy Amazon Prime TV and YouTube on either platform. Both platforms will bring 4K HDR 60FPS support and all their exclusives. The update should begin to roll out in a month or two.

Trending on Google, Security experts have been drilling password safety practices since forever, but their cumbersomeness is still driving users to resort to easier options. In its latest report, U.K. government’s National Cyber Security Center found that 23.2 million user accounts hacked used the password “123456”. Another 7.7 million users adopted the slightly longer “123456789”, while 3.8 million more went with “QWERTY” – the first six characters on the keyboard. If any of the above is a match for your current password, we recommend using a reputable password management tool and generate a more secure alternative.

