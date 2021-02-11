Hashtag Trending – Salesforce and the 9-5 workweek, Twitter and subscription models; Kitty lawyer mishap

Salesforce cancels the 9-5 workweek, Twitter experiments with subscription models, and the lawyer with the kitty filter becomes an internet sensation.

It's Thursday, February 11

Software giant Salesforce says the nine-to-five workday is dead and that it will allow employees to choose one of three categories to establish how often they return to the office – if at all. Employees will also get more freedom to choose what daily schedules look like. Salesforce is joining other Silicon Valley Tech giants like Facebook and Microsoft that have also announced permanent work-from-home policies in response to the pandemic. Salesforce says the employee experience is about more than ping pong tables and snacks. It also no longer makes sense to expect employees to work 8-hour shifts and do their job successfully when their home has become a permanent work-hub. What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments.

Twitter wants to experiment with subscription models. Bloomberg is reporting that the social media giant is looking for more ways to expand its ad revenue. Twitter is exploring a “tipping” system to allow users to pay somebody they follow for exclusive content. Other ideas include putting certain features like an ad-free feed, enhanced analytics, Tweetdeck behind a paywall. Much of Twitter’s revenue is derived from advertising. However, its share in the digital ad market is just 0.8 per cent. [LinkedIn]

Like most of the world, courts too have had to adjust with virtual Zoom trials. A lawyer at a Texas court has gone viral using Zoom. He struggled to make a case as he and his assistant could not figure out how to take that gosh-darn kitty filter off. County attorney Rod Ponton insisted to the judge, “I’m here live. I’m not a cat.” Zoom’s CEO responded to the viral video saying they better figure out where they got this cool cat filter because Zoom doesn’t offer it yet. The cat’s facial expressions, the reactions of the two attorneys on the call: It’s all a masterpiece you’ve probably seen already but is worth seeing again. [LinkedIn]

Hashtag Trending is a part of the ITWC Podcast network.