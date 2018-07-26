Hashtag Trending – Robot dogs; Airbnb’s priciest cities; museums want more nudity on Facebook

The robotics industry is going to the dogs. Find out the most expensive cities to Airbnb. And Facebook’s nudity policies are being criticized by museums.

All three of today’s stories are from LinkedIn.

First up: Man’s best friend better watch out, there’s a new dog in town. The Washington Post is reporting that robot dogs could be in homes as soon as next year. Boston Dynamics has revealed that their doglike robot, SpotMini is currently being tested by potential customers. And our furry, four legged friends better pay attention, these dogs have a few extra tricks up their sleeves. Apparently they can unload dishwashers, deliver packages and even open doors. I don’t know about you but I think I’ll stick with the cute, furry version for now…

Next: Looking to take a vacation and not sure where to go? Well here’s a list of cities you may want to avoid if you’re trying to save a buck. Bloomberg has released its annual index for Airbnb’s most expensive cities. Miami and Boston remain at the top, Airbnb rentals there are asking for $205 and $105 per night. Middle Eastern countries climbed the list this year with 5 cities in the top 15. Tel Aviv and Dubai placed fourth and fifth with Jerusalem and Kuwait near the top as well. No Canadian cities made the list but Vancouver and Toronto rank on the medium to high scale for Airbnb

Finally: Museums in Belgium are teaming up to ask Facebook to relax its nudity policies. The museums say their online ads are being removed from the site, notably work by a famous Flemish artist, Peter Paul Rubens. The group wrote an open letter to Mark Zuckerberg complaining that Facebook keeps rejecting works of art by their beloved artist. The painting in questions is entitled The Descent from the Cross. It features an image of Jesus naked, expect for a loincloth. Zuckerberg may want to consider the proposal, the museums are offering to meet the Facebook boss for beer if he decides to show the nudes in all their glory.