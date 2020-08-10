Hashtag Trending – Reddit gets hacked; Facebook doubles down on WFH; Holograms over Zoom

A massive hack hits Reddit, Facebook doubles down on its work from home policy, and Zoom’s old news – it’s all about holograms now.

It's Monday August 10, and I'm your host Alex Coop.

A massive hack hit Reddit Friday after tens of Reddit channels were defaced to show messages in support of Donald Trump’s reelection campaign. The hack follows on the heels of hacks against specific, high-profile Twitter accounts and YouTube. Similar to the Twitter attack, the Reddit cyber assault appears to target numerous high-profile subreddit. Experts from cybersecurity firm eSentire tell us that without a direct line of sight, it’s difficult to determine root cause and factors. However, mismanaged data dumps, stolen credentials through harvesting, and tricking insiders into relinquishing credentials are top methods. The Reddit hack also comes after Reddit banned r/The_Donald, a channel for Donald Trump supporters, in late June. Reddit says it took the decision to ban the channel for breaking its community rules after reports of harassment, bullying, and threats of violence.

Following a similar move by Google, Facebook is extending the option for its employees to work remotely through July 2021, . Facebook previously announced it would make thousands of positions permanently remote, and more recently, said it would provide its 48,000 employees with an additional $1,000 for home office needs. It was also just a few days ago when the company confirmed it had leased out the entirety of Manhattan’s Farley Building to use as its New York office space.

And lastly, video calls are already starting to feel old school and the chatter is now surrounding holograms. While holograms are nothing new, so far they have not been available to the average consumer. The coronavirus pandemic could change that. Reuters reports that a company in Los Angeles has created a machine that allows users to talk to one another in holographic form from the comfort of their homes. Closer to home, Toronto-based ARHT Media, is talking about and demonstrating its futuristic technology, which enables speakers to appear live onstage or at meetings from anywhere around the globe. According to the Globe and Mail, ARHT is betting its virtual technology will become the next frontier of remote communications.

