Hashtag Trending – Pixel 4(K) recording frame cap; Adobe helps with creativity; Spotify giving away Google Home Mini

The newly released Pixel 4 smartphones tout awesome new cameras and even better night mode. Unfortunately, while they can record videos at 4K 30fps, they don’t support recording in 60 fps. In a Tweet, Google reasoned that recording in high resolution at a high frame rate would eat up half a gigabyte of space a minute, which is apparently too much for the Pixel 4’s storage. To put things into perspective, the Pixel 4s can be configured with up to 128GB of storage. That’s quite a lot, but videos would need to share that space with other files, apps, pictures, and music.

Hi, Pixel 4 supports 4k video recording on the rear camera at 30fps. We find that the majority of users stick with 1080p, so we focus our energy on improving our quality in this mode, versus enabling a 4k 60fps mode that could use up to half a gigabyte of storage every minute. — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) October 20, 2019

Trending on Google, Adobe is looking to perk up your creativity with its Adobe Inspiration Engine on Amazon’s Alexa. Once installed on an Alexa device, the Inspiration Engine can provide inspirational quotes, creative exercises, and provide thought-provoking images from the Adobe online portfolio. To summon its help, the tired creative would only need to activate it using a voice command.

Who doesn’t like free stuff? Trending on Google, Spotify is once again giving away a free Google Home Mini to its premium subscribers. It doesn’t matter if you’ve been registered for 3 years or a second, as long as you’re paying for its plan, you’re eligible to reserve a unit while supplies last. The Google Home Mini is a smart speaker valued at $79. Do note, however, that if you received one through the same promotion last year, you don’t get to double-dip.

