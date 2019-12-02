Hashtag Trending – Overconsumption protest; Canadians mad at telecoms; developer recreating the wheel

With Black Friday behind us, Hashtag Trending is the perfect podcast to listen to while you unbox all of your impulse purchases. In today’s episode, we talk about climate activists protesting against overconsumption, Canadians unhappy with telecom services, and a developer recreating the wheel.

Trending on Google, two climate activist groups are raising awareness of the environmental damage of overconsumption on Black Friday. Extinction Rebellion and Sustainabilitees have blocked roadways to draw attention to unnecessary purchases. The groups claim that Black Fridays are “corporations exploits” and that their special offers trigger a sense of urgency that compels people to overbuy. Moreover, Extinction Rebellion claims that overconsumption has exceeded the Earth’s biocapacity by 1.7 times.

Trending on LinkedIn, Canadian telecoms have received a record number of complaints this year. So far this year, the Commission for Complaints for Telecom-television services said that users have made over 19,300 complaints, which is a 35 per cent increase from last year. Bell Canada tops the chart with 5,900 complaints. Dissatisfactions range between contract disputes to billing errors and service delivery.

Before Apple iPods had a touchscreen, it had a Click Wheel, which users would twirl around to scroll through songs. It’s vastly inferior to the amazing touchscreens we have today, but it does carry a sense of nostalgia. Trending on Twitter, a developer named Elvin Hu has made an app that brought back the scroll wheel to touchscreens for old time’s sake. Not only that, he also remade the flipping blinds effect for album arts, how cool is that? You can check out his creation through the link in our transcript.

