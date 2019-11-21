Hashtag Trending – Outlook loves Gmail; Apple Music for Business; beware of new ransomware

This episode of Hashtag Trending is pretty lighthearted. We have Microsoft bringing Gmail to Outlook web, Apple’s new music service for businesses, and a note of caution for Windows users.



Thank you for tuning, it’s Wednesday, November 21st, and I’m your host, Tom Li.

Trending on Google, Microsoft is looking to integrate Gmail into its web-based outlook. You can already add Gmail accounts to the desktop version of Outlook, but the web version has strictly served Microsoft’s own email platform. With the new addition, however, users would be able to browse their Gmail inbox and access their Google Drive account through the web interface. Google Calendar will also be integrated, but details on that are still scarce.

Trending on Reddit, Apple is launching Apple Music for Business that aims to serve music to retail stores. Just as a backgrounder, retail stores can’t just play any song they want due to licensing restrictions. But music is also a key part of the shopping experience, which is why Apple hopes to provide more choices and personalization by including these licenses in its new service.

Trending on Google, email scams are still aplenty, but we’ve got to warn you about this one. There have been reports of ransomware disguised as a Windows Update warning, which would encrypt your data until you paid a fee to the attacker. First and foremost, Microsoft would never send an update alert through email. Also, check for spelling and grammar mistakes in the body paragraphs. Finally, don’t open any email attachments until you’ve verified the sender.

That’s all the tech news that’s trending right now. Hashtag Trending is a part of the ITWC Podcast network. Add us to your Alexa Flash Briefing or your Google Home daily briefing. I’m Tom Li, thanks for listening.