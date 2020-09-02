Hashtag Trending – Nvidia’s new graphics cards; Zoom is zooming; Apple approves some malware

Nvidia’s new graphics cards turn heads, Zoom’s revenue continues to skyrocket, and Apple accidentally approves Malware to run in macOS.

It's Wednesday, Sept. 2

Nvidia treated PC gamers this week with its brand new GeForce RTX 3000 series graphics cards. Designed to push high frames in demanding video games, the GeForce RTX 3090, 3080, and 3070 are built on Nvidia’s Ampere architecture and are an improvement over Turing, Nvidia’s previous architecture, on all fronts. Ampere brings second generation ray-tracing cores and third-generation Tensor cores for realistic lighting and faster machine learning. It also features GDDR6X memory, and is built using Samsung’s 8nm transistors for higher performance while saving power. The top-end RTX 3090 is going for a whopping $1,500 U.S, but that’s for if you want to game at 8K resolution, which is ludicrous in and of itself. (Twitter thread)

Zoom is not going anywhere folks. In the second quarter its revenue skyrocketed $663.5 million. Analysts, on average, projected $500 million, and the new revenue is four times higher than this time last year. As workers, students, and meetings continue to happen remotely online, the company is confident that its success is going to last and has moved up its forecasts for the rest of 2020., Zoom now has over 370,000 business customers with more than 10 employees, and has 988 clients spending more than $100,000 on its services, according to LinkedIn News. (LinkedIn thread)

Apple has accidentally approved Malware to run on MacOS. In an attempt to crackdown on threats like adware and ransomware, Apple started “notarizing” all macOS applications, a vetting process to weed out illegitimate or malicious apps. Now researchers have discovered an active adware campaign attacking Mac users and the malware has been fully notarized by Apple. This campaign is affecting the “Shlayer” adware according to Wired and by some counts, has impacted one in 10 macOS devices in recent years. This is the first known example of malware being notarized for MacOS. It’s also not clear how the slip up happened.

Hashtag Trending is a part of the ITWC Podcast network.