Hashtag Trending – Notepad upgraded; Amazon partners with home builder; AT&T made payments to Michael Cohen

Microsoft brings an end to garbled text files on Notepad, Amazon enters yet another industry, and people are asking questions about why AT&T is making payments to Donald Trump’s lawyer.

Trending on Google, Microsoft is finally fixing Notepad. After 33 years of maintaining this default text editor that comes with Windows, a big update is coming. Notepad can now create text files that were created on other operating systems. That’s right, for all those times that you’ve tried to decipher garbled text, Microsoft has felt your pain and it’s got a solution. The update allows Notepad to read the different “end of line” characters that other text editors use, not just the type from Windows 10. For now, this is a feature that Windows Insiders have access to. But rest assured it will be rolled out to everyone soon enough.

Trending on Facebook, Amazon is getting into the home building business. Or at least it’s partnering with homebuilder Lennar. The firms are collaborating on smart homes enabled by Alexa. A new chain of model homes in several U.S. cities, including Atlanta, Dallas, Miami, and San Francisco, will showcase how Amazon’s smart assistant and its services can be integrated into residential life. Aside from controlling the TV, lights, and thermostat with your voice, you could benefit from automated home deliveries of disposable products and Prime entertainment services. Lennar says this is a great approach to take to appeal to millennials entering the home-buying market. Or, you know, at least the 15 or so of them that can afford to buy a home.

Trending on Reddit, AT&T is reported to have paid Donald Trump’s lawyer as much as $600,000 over a one year period. The payments were brought to light by the lawyer of Stormy Daniels, the porn star that says she was paid “hush money” to not disclose an affair she had with Trump. Michael Cohen has described his role as being the President’s “fixer” and allegedly received the payments from AT&T through his company Essential Consultants. The rub here is that AT&T actively lobbies the U.S. government on a number of issues, including regulation of the telecom sector and net neutrality. For its part, AT&T confirmed some payments were made to Cohen because it wanted to gain insights into the new administration following Trump’s election win, according to Reuters.

That’s what’s trending today. Hashtag Trending is produced by the ITWC Podcast Network. If you enjoy Hashtag Trending, please be sure to give us a rating and a review on Amazon, Apple Podcasts, Google Play, or wherever else you get your podcasts from.