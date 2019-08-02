Hashtag Trending – Nostalgia sweeps Twitter, U.S. city wants to ban facial recognition, China stealing IP

This episode is brought to you by ServiceNow – Transforming old manual ways of working into modern digital workflows and unlocking productivity for employees and the enterprise.

Another U.S. city wants to ban facial recognition technology, nostalgia sweeps Twitter for a day, and 1 in 5 corporations say China has stole their IP within the last year.

A fourth U.S. city is getting ready to ban local government from using facial recognition technology. The city of Cambridge, Massachusetts, is considering an order that will require the city council’s approval prior to the acquisition or deployment of certain surveillance tech. This includes facial recognition. Gizmodo reports councillors feel this helps bring the city closer to banning the use of the tech altogether. The news has got Redditors talking about the city’s plans, and many of them are happy to see these steps being taken. Cambridge would join San Francisco, Oakland, and Somerville in banning this specific type of surveillance tech.

Remember the first generation iPod? Remember asking people to get off the phone when you had to check emails? Remember when floppy disks were floppy?? Twitter does. Thousands are going down memory lane, reminiscing about classic items in their lives by using the #ImOldEnoughToRememberWhen hashtag. Other popular items listed include flip phones, walkmans, and disposable cameras.

And to wrap things up, another Reddit post, this one about how 1 in 5 corporations on the CNBC Global CFO Council are saying that Chinese companies have stolen their intellectual property within the last year, is garnering thousands of upvotes. In total, 7 of the 23 companies surveyed are confident that China has stolen their IP. CNBC reports that there are no exact stats on trade secret theft ranked by nation, but China is the world’s primary IP infringer across all types of IP theft, which is costing the U.S. economy a reported $600 billion annually.

