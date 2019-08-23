Hashtag Trending – No YouTube ads for kids; Shoptify delivery; how to clean a credit card

YouTube to curb targeted ads for kids, Shoptify looking to develop its own delivery network, Apple Card can be stained by jeans and wallets.

It's Friday, August 23nd,

Trending on LinkedIn, YouTube is looking to stop serving kids under 13 targeted ads, which are content that advertisers believe would invoke interest based on a user’s browsing history. The proposed change is made to comply with COPPA, or the Children’s Online Privacy Act. Talks are still underway to plan out the extent of the restriction and how exactly it will be enforced. YouTube has previously stated that the video platform is not for children, noting that younger viewers should be directed to its YouTube Kids app.

Trending on LinkedIn again, the Canadian e-commerce platform Shoptify is looking to expand into product fulfillment. The company has traditionally provided a platform that lets businesses quickly deploy online stores, but has recently advanced into establishing warehouses to help them deliver their products, too. According to the Financial Times, Shoptify has been looking to develop its own fulfillment network for years. This new venture is, of course, a difficult one, and it’s stepping on the toes of a veteran in the industry–Amazon.

Finally, if you own the brand-new Apple credit card, be careful when you’re putting it in your pocket or wallet. Trending on Reddit, Apple has advised that its pearly-white card could be permanently stained by jeans and wallets. Note that the damage only affects its aesthetics and not function. Still, Apple has issued a cleaning guide for the Apple Card. Spoilers, wipe it with a damp cloth.

That's all the tech news that's trending right now.