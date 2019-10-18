Hashtag Trending – Netflix misses its target, goodbye smartphone VR, bad screen protector

Netflix misses its subscriber growth target, smartphone VR continues to die as Google and Samsung call it quits, and a bad screen protector on a Galaxy S10 allows anyone to unlock the phone with their thumb.

Netflix came up just short. The streaming giant missed its subscriber growth target again, adding 6.7 million customers in the third quarter instead of a predicted 7 million. While Netflix exclusives such as Stranger Things helped the platform rebound from the previous quarter when it lost streaming customers for the first time in eight years, the rising number of streaming platforms isn’t making things any easier. Apple TV Plus and Disney+ launch next month, each boasting a long list of tv shows and movies. But in follow up statement that’s quickly made its way around LinkedIn, Netflix expressed little concern about the competition, arguing the overall effect of new streaming services will benefit them as people continue to ditch traditional methods of watching TV and transition to streaming, where despite its recent slumps, Netflix still reigns supreme.

When was the last time you tried out VR on a smartphone? I thought so. Google and Samsung are calling it quits when it comes to the once highly-anticipated technology. Google is reportedly discontinuing is Daydream View mobile headset, while Samsung Gear VR’s days are numbered, according to Oculus CTO John Carmack. The news has quickly gained traction on LinkedIn, where people are chiming in about the tech’s clunky headsets and the awful battery drainage that’s led to the entire concept’s downfall.

And lastly, trending on Reddit is a story about a third-party screen protector that, when put on a Samsung S10 smartphone, suddenly allowed anyone to unlock the phone through the fingerprint scanner. When informed about the flaw, a Samsung spokeswoman told the Sun “We’re investigating this internally. We recommend all customers to use Samsung authorised accessories, specifically designed for Samsung products.” The S10, just so you know, launched in March.

That’s all the tech news that’s trending right now. Hashtag Trending is a part of the ITWC Podcast network. Add us to your Alexa Flash Briefing or your Google Home daily briefing. I’m Alex Coop, thanks for listening.