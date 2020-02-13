Hashtag Trending – MWC 2020 canceled, U.S. accuses Huawei of spying, Youtube looking to gatekeep streaming

MWC 2020 gets cancelled, the U.S. once again accuses Huawei of spying, and Youtube is looking into gatekeeping streaming.

Amid concerns of the coronavirus, many major vendors began pulling out of MWC 2020 and rumours swirled that the event might be cancelled altogether. Those rumours became a reality this week and it’s lit up the web. The event’s organizers, the GSM Association, released a statement Wednesday through its CEO, John Hoffman, who said that a combination of all the concerns led to their decision. He is however adamant that MWC 2021 will still be taking place in Barcelona. The news also happened on the heels of the city’s mayor voicing his displeasure over the possibility of a cancellation before it finally happened.

Relations between the U.S. and the Chinese-owned Huawei have been tense at best in recent years, and now, a new report that’s trending on Reddit has caught the eyeballs of thousands. The Wall Street Journal says that Huawei has had unauthorized access through law enforcement back doors for the last ten years to the networks that it helped build. Despite the original intention of those back doors, U.S. officials told the Journal that they were also secretly designed with the purpose of giving Huawei access to the networks. It is being reported that the U.S. has been aware of this since late 2019 and they then notified the UK and Germany.

The war of the streaming services continues in full force, with Youtube redoubling its efforts to dominate the TV space as a streaming aggregator. The Google-owned video platform is reportedly in talks with several streaming services to make this idea a reality. If all goes according to plan, reports say Youtube would be in a position similar to that of cable companies in the past, in which you could subscribe for various streaming services from one sole location.

