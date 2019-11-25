Hashtag Trending – Microsoft to sell to Huawei; Spotify launches its own awards show; Google killing off Cloud Print

Welcome to another Monday’s episode of Hashtag Trending. We have U.S. relaxing its ban on Huawei, Spotify launching its own music awards, and Google killing off Cloud Print.

Trending everywhere, Microsoft is once again allowed to do business with Huawei. On November 21, Microsoft has been granted a special license, allowing it to sell its software products to Huawei. Huawei’s inclusion on the U.S. “Entity List” banned it from doing business with U.S. tech companies without an exclusion permit. With the business channel between the two open again, Huawei devices will continue to have access to products like the Windows operating system.

Trending on Reddit, Spotify is hosting its own awards show to appreciate the real fan favourites. The Spotify Awards show will select winners based on user-generated data from all genres. While the company didn’t say if it intends to host one for every continent, it will launch the first stream in Mexico City. If you want to tune in, then be sure to listen to further news before the March 5th event date.

Trending on Reddit, Google’s Cloud Print service is being shelved after nearly a decade of service. It’s not quite dead yet, as its last day will be on December 31, 2020. Regardless, it will be sad to see it go. Google’s Cloud Print allowed printers to connect to most devices with just Google Chrome and a Google account. In the article by Ars Technica, Google said that it has been steadily improving the native printing experience. That all sounds great, but it also recommends its users to find an alternative before the end of next year.

