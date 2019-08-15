Hashtag Trending – Microsoft listening to you too; Huawei aided Africa in spying; teenager’s fridge-tweet

Microsoft admits to listening to Cortana and Skype; Huawei aided African governments in spying; desperate teen sends tweet from fridge

On a slow news day, all of our trending stories found their way to us from Google Trends. The first story is another in a long line of tech giants listening to their users through various devices. We all know about Amazon, Google, and Apple. This time it is Microsoft. After Motherboard uncovered evidence to suggest that Microsoft was having employees listen to conversations recorded through Cortana and Skype, the company finally decided to admit to it. The admission came in the form of its new privacy policy. But who even reads those anyways?

Next up we have another story related to breaches of privacy, this time on an international scale. Many have worried about the impact that allowing the tech giant Huawei into the country could have, and this story would seem to fan the flames of those fears. An investigation from the Wall Street Journal uncovered the fact that Huawei employees intercepted encrypted messages to help the governments of Uganda and Zambia spy on their political enemies. At the moment though there is no evidence that any executives at Huawei were aware of these actions.

So after a couple of chilling stories, let’s turn to the lighter side of life for our last story. We all know that household appliances like fridges are gaining capabilities some of us could have never imagined. But it seems that a teenage girl who had all her electronics confiscated by her mother knew just the way to continue tweeting that her mother would not find out; from her fridge. Initially, her mother had only confiscated her phone. So she was still able to tweet from certain apps on her Wii gaming system. But once her mother caught onto that, all electronics were taken away. But this crafty teenager remembered seeing her mother Google recipes from their fridge so she sprung into action and accessed Twitter the same way and used voice controls to have a Tweet sent. All from her fridge! I guess this story is chilling in its own way!