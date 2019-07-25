Hashtag Trending – Microsoft leaks internal Windows build; bogus VLC vulnerability, unethical programmer caught

Microsoft leaks internal version of Windows 10 to testers, VLC president dismisses recent vulnerability, programmer faces a 10-year prison term for logic bombs.

Thursday, July 25th

Trending on Google, Microsoft accidentally distributed an internal version of Windows 10 to testers. The new build, which should only be available to the dev team, features a redesigned start menu without Live Tiles and instead condenses various app icons into a hub-like fashion. The extent of the leak is limited to 32 bit operating systems, which few still use. There are several videos of the new start menu in action if you weren’t part of the leak.

Trending on Reddit, a recent VLC vulnerability scare has been claimed to be “bogus” by VLC’s president. VLC, a popular media player, was listed to have a buffer overflow vulnerability by the German infosec team CERT-Bund. But according to VLC’s president Jean-Baptiste Kemp, the vulnerability was patched in April 2018, and only worked on a deprecated version of the software. In addition, the host machine’s security measures would also need to be disabled for it to work. Long story short, if you’ve updated your software this year, there’s no need to worry.

Lastly, trending on Reddit, a programmer is facing up to a 10-year jail sentence and up to a $250,000 fine for embedding a logic bomb into a system he had designed for a client. The 62-year-old David Tinely sneaked a logic bomb into his client company’s spreadsheet that caused interface glitches every few years. Every time it went off, the company would hire Tinely to resolve the issue. His scheme was finally revealed when he was forced to give other employees access to the system’s code.

Hashtag Trending is a part of the ITWC Podcast network.