Hashtag Trending – Microsoft helps combat fake news; XiaoMi demos foldable phone; Adobe buys Allgorithmic

Microsoft Edge to detect fake news; XiaoMi unveils its own foldable phone; Adobe purchases Allgorithmic.

Discerning between real and fake news can be challenging, but Microsoft is looking to make that process a little easier. Trending on Google, Microsoft Edge will be integrating News Guard, a trustworthiness extension monitored by a team of expert journalists. After reviewing a news source, the analysts assign a score between red to green, along with a detailed breakdown of where the source is unstable. News Guard isn’t restricted to Microsoft Edge, however, it’s also available for Safari, Google Chrome, and Mozilla Firefox.

While we’re still waiting on Samsung to unveil its foldable phone, another Chinese company has beaten it to the punch. XiaoMi, one of China’s largest phone manufacturers, teased its foldable phone in a video posted on Twitter. Unlike the Samsung phone which folds like a book, XiaoMi’s phone folds on both sides of the display, much like a bird folding its wings. This leaves us wondering where the camera is since the video only briefly showed its back. This marks the second Chinese phone to beat Samsung in an official reveal, the first is the Royole Flex Pai, which was demoed at CES 2019.

Trending on Google, Adobe’s suite will soon offer 3D editing tools from Allgorithmic, the maker of Substance, one the most popular 3D texturing tools among game developers. Substance has been used in major titles including Call of Duty, Assassin’s Creed, and Forza. It’s also a part of movies like Blade Runner 2049, Pacific Rim Uprising, and Tomb Raider. After the acquisition completes, new tools will arrive as part of Adobe Creative Cloud suite in later parts of 2019.

