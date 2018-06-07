Hashtag Trending – McDonald’s launches more kiosks; MyHeritage gets hacked; Facebook confirms data sharing with China

McDonalds plans to launch thousands of new self-serve kiosks, DNA testing and genealogy service MyHeritage admits it got hacked; and Facebook faces tough questions – again.

Trending on Facebook, McDonald’s is rolling out another wave of new self-serve kiosks, adding to the ones already found in 3,500 stores. The fast food chain says the kiosks will be in half of its restaurants by the end of 2018 and in every single McDonalds by 2020. The kiosks are expected to hit 1,000 stores every quarter for the next two years, according to CEO Steve Easterbrook. McDonalds also offers customers alternative ways of ordering, including through kiosks, its mobile app, and delivery through Uber Eats.

Trending on LinkedIn, Israel-based DNA testing sergice MyHeritage has admitted their website was breached last year by unknown attackers. The company learned about the breach June 4 and says attackers stole login credentials of more than 92 million customers. A security researcher discovered a database containing the 92 million emails and passwords of customers who had signed up for the website before October 27, 2017. MyHeritage says they’re still investigating the breach, but confirmed no credit card information or family trees were ever breached.

And lastly, trending on Reddit, Facebook says it has data sharing partnerships with at least four Chinese companies including smartphone maker giant Huawei. During a recent U.S. Intelligence Committee meeting, Facebook told lawmakers Huawei, along with two other Chinese companies, were among 60 other companies worldwide that signed contracts allowing them to recreate Facebook-like experiences and receive access to user data. A Facebook executive said the company had carefully managed the access it gave to the Chinese companies, reported Reuters.

