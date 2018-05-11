Hashtag Trending – Largest PC case ever made; Lyft launches subscription plan to some; RIP net neutrality

Does size matter? If we’re talking about PC gaming rigs, the answer is yes. Lyft opens up a subscription option to its power users. And the death of net neutrality in the U.S. gets a date.

Trending on Google is Corsair’s massive new computer case. If you’ve ever geeked out on building your own PC, the Obsidian Series 1000D might just make you drool. It’s Corsair’s largest PC case ever! How big is it you ask? It’s so big that you can build two computers inside of it. Two! That would be one E-ATX system and one Mini-ITX system. There’s also 13 mounts for cooling fans, two power supplies, space for 11 storage drives, and integrated RGB lighting if you really want to pimp your rig. So if you’re planning on building a ridculous gaming PC, or maybe a cryptomining rig, this is the case for you. Check out the photos on our show notes page on ITWorldCanada.com.

Trending on LinkedIn, Lyft is changing its payment model. It’s rolling out a new monthly subscription service for its heaviest users. Called “The all access plan,” this is only going to be available via a waitlist for a small selection of riders. Here’s how it works – you pay $200 up front, and that gets you $15 off of your next 30 rides. That would be a savings of $250 if you took 30 rides worth $15 in a month. Lyft CEO Logan Green says the company wants to achieve for transportation what Netflix did for television.

Trending on Facebook, we now have a date for the end of net neutrality in the U.S. – June 11. The Federal Communications Commission announced the date in a document released yesterday. Remember, the new FCC chairman Ajit Pai led the charge on repealing the “net neutrality” rules in December. Those rules prevented telecommunications carriers from discriminating between different types of data, no matter what the content or the source of that data. Now that these rules are repealed, carriers could charge different rates for different types of content from different sources on the Internet. But most carriers have at least pledged to not block or discriminate against legal content. But the June 11 date isn’t set in stone yet. The U.S. Senate may vote to reject the change as early as next week.