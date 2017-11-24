Hashtag Trending – Justin Trudeau favours net neutrality; Elon Musk wins $50M bet; Black Friday deals

Justin Trudeau speaks out against the U.S. plan to reverse net neutrality. Elon Musk delivers a big battery to win a big bet. And some hot Black Friday deals on tech gadgets.



From Reddit, Canada’s Prime Minister is speaking up in support of net neutrality. Justin Trudeau told Motherboard that he thinks the U.S. plan to roll back net neutrality protections “does not make sense.” He went on to describe net neutrality as essential for small businesses and consumers. The current Federal Communications Commission plan seeks to unravel the net neutrality rules put in place during the Obama administration. That means that Internet Service Providers will be allowed to block or throttle traffic from different websites or services. Canada currently has no plans to change from its current status quo of net neutrality.

On LinkedIn, Elon Musk is now even more rich. He won a $50 million bet with Mike Cannon-Brookes, the co-founder of Atlassian. The subject of the bet was whether Tesla could build the world’s largest lithium-ion battery in less than 100 days. Well, the deadline iss Dec. 1 and the battery is ready to begin testing. Tesla’s Powerpack will be able to power 8,000 homes for 24 hours. Or 30,000 homes for one hour. The bet was made on Twitter and if he lost, Musk said he’d deliver the battery for free.

People are searching out the best Black Friday deals on Google. Here’s just a few tech gadgets you can pick up if you’re jumping into the shopping frenzy. Google Home and Google Home Mini are selling at a big discount, just about anywhere you can get them, including Google’s online store. Microsoft is selling its Xbox One S console at a big discount, after it released the upgraded version of the Xbox One X earlier this month. And Amazon is selling its Kindle Paperwhite e-reader for a discount too.

