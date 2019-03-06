Hashtag Trending – Huawei CFO to sue Canada; Google bans political ads; Apple greenlights aftermarket iPhone batteries

Huawei CFO looking to sue the Canadian government; Google will ban political ads before the Canadian federal election; Apple is allowing third-party batteries in iPhones.

Trending on Google, Huawei CFO Meng Wan Zhou is looking to sue the Canadian government and the RCMP. According to Meng, she was subjected to interrogation under the guise of a routine customs check. She also claims that her personal electronics were searched by a CBSA officer. Meng’s lawsuit says that she wasn’t given a reason for her detainment until 3 hours after being stopped at the Vancouver International Airport. Currently, Meng’s waiting on verdict from the B.C. Supreme Court on her extradition status to the United States, where she’ll be trialed for assisting in operating a shell company in Iran.

Trending on Google again, Google is looking to ban political ads ahead of the Canadian federal election, citing that the new ad transparency rules are too hard to comply with. The bill Google is referring to is Bill C-76, also known as the Elections Modernization Act, which requires the company to keep a record of all political ads they publish. This is an attempt to curb fake news and manipulation on social media. According to Google Canada’s public policy counsel Jason Kee, accommodating this legislation would require the entire advertising marketplace to change, which is impossible before the election.

Trending on Reddit, Apple is finally allowing third-party batteries in iPhones. Previously, a battery replacement performed by a third-party would automatically void the warranty. Apple’s new repair policy now instructs Apple authorized service providers to ignore the aftermarket battery and service any faulty part as normal. Battery replacement is one of the most common repairs as they lose their ability to retain their charge over time.

