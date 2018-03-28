Hashtag Trending – Health Canada recalls 27 USB chargers; Apple unveils new iPad; Hollywood, meet Apple

Twenty-seven USB chargers have been recalled by Health Canada, Apple goes back to school at its latest event, and Apple is entering alien territory: Hollywood.

If you bought your USB charger in a fire sale, this probably isn’t what you bargained for. Health Canada has recalled 27 chargers, used to charge cell phones and other devices, after discovering they didn’t meet Canadian electrical safety standards. The agency has published a list of the recalled products on its website, and warns Canadians to only buy products that bear the recognized certification mark, which includes the CSA logo of the Canadian Standards Association. The recalled chargers may cause electric shocks or fires.

Apple continues to push into the education industry, and at its event today in Chicago, unveiled a new iPad. What it didn’t unveil, however, was a new price tag. The entry level model will cost you $430 for basically the exact same iPad schools have been using already. While it does boast a more powerful computing chip and some free software for teachers, it still costs nearly $200 more than some Windows and Chrome laptops that have quickly found a home in the classroom.

What do you do once you’ve dominated a market? Try to take over another, of course. People across social media are talking about Apple’s plans to disrupt Hollywood, plans the company’s senior vice president of internet software and services, Eddy Cue, briefly discussed during a conference in Austin Texas. Cue says Apple, which is building a 128,000 square-foot-headquarters in California for its entertainment division and has made deals for 12 TV projects since October, is “all-in.” Apple Worldwide Video is now a team of 40 that has made deals with Steven Spielberg, Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, and others.

That’s what’s trending this week. Hashtag Trending is produced by IT World Canada. Today’s episode is sponsored by Cogeco Peer 1, the company that enables businesses to unlock their IT potential. Learn more at CP1.com.