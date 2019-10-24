Hashtag Trending – Google’s quantum computer solves 10,000 year problem; SoftBank reveals WeWork deal; Facebook biggest threat to American democracy

Google’s quantum computer solves 10,000 year problem in 4 minutes; SoftBank reveals the WeWork deal; Facebook may be biggest threat to American democracy

Quantum computing has long been an intriguing concept that many may never fully understand but is still likely to be a large part of our future. The main idea though is to create computers that can solve problems at an exponentially higher rate than today’s technology, all within a much smaller package. And now Google’s quantum computer has made a startling breakthrough, and it is trending on Google. The computer has achieved what is being called quantum supremacy, as it has solved a problem that would take a regular computer 10,000 years in just 200 seconds.

After weeks of speculation regarding the fate of WeWork following the controversy of its former CEO Adam Neumann, details have finally emerged, and it is trending on LinkedIn. SoftBank, a Japanese conglomerate, who have been interested in WeWork for some time now, will be receiving an 80% stake as part of the $9.5 billion deal. Neumann will leave his position with $1.7 billion in hand and the company will be left with a valuation of $8 billion after seeing that number as high as $47 billion earlier this year.

And finally, we have a story trending on Reddit. Brittany Kaiser, one of the whistleblowers in the Cambridge Analytica scandal, has come out to publicly state that she believes Facebook, not the multitude of foreign threats, are the biggest danger to American democracy. Citing Facebook’s recent decision to not censor political ads, even when they are clearly misinformation, in direct violation of the companies policies, Kaiser said that this is allowing for the weaponization of racial hatred and the use of voter suppression tactics.