Hashtag Trending – Googlers upset about founders departing; Amazon employees at risk; iPhone 11 Pro stealing location data

Google employees are upset that founders left instead of fixing the culture; Amazon putting its employees at risk to fulfill holiday deliveries; iPhone 11 Pro collecting location data even when told not to

Tuesday’s big news was the departure of Google’s founders Larry Page and Sergei Brin from its parent company Alphabet. And now it seems as though some of Google’s employees are upset about it, and it is trending on Reddit. Amid demonstrations from its employees about the culture of the company, including the mishandling of recent sexual harassment allegations, it appears some of the employees past and present hoped that the founders would step in to solve the culture issue within the company. They took to Twitter to voice their frustrations. One of those employees, Tom Karlo, who is a senior product manager at Google’s subsidiary Youtube tweeted: “There was a subset of employees who thought the founders might come back and set things right, but today they essentially endorsed the status quo.”

As the holidays approach, the volume of packages being sent out of Amazon warehouses is unsurprisingly expected to surge. Because of its delivery time guarantees, some are questioning how much care Amazon is putting in to ensure the safety of its employees amid the shipping rush, and it is trending on LinkedIn. A report from the Atlantic showed that Amazon experienced a rate of almost 10 in every 100 full time workers being injured on the job in 2018, which more than doubles the industry average of 4 in every 100. When coupled with what employees have called “ruthless quotas” it is likely those rates will spike over the holidays unless the company puts a concerted effort into preventing this.

And last up, we have a story that any owners of the iPhone 11 Pro will want to hear, and it is trending on Reddit. According to a story from 9 to 5 Mac, a security researched discovered that the device still collects location data, even if the settings should preclude it from doing so. The researcher, who goes by KrebsOnSecurity online, recorded the issue and reported it to Apple, who responded saying that this is expected behaviour as some system services require this information to be collected even when users have specified it not to. Either users need to start reading those infamously long terms and conditions better, or Apple simply failed to disclose this until now.