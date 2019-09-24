Hashtag Trending – Google voice data privacy; gaming scholarships; Apple to retain Mac Pro production in the U.S.

Google promises not to store your voice data, colleges are giving gamers scholarships, Apple to keep its Mac Pro production in the U.S.

Trending on Reddit, Google says it will no longer store your audio data anymore. In a blog post, Google said that audio data will not be stored by default, and will better explain where your voice commands are going to. Users can still opt in to have their voice snippets analyzed by humans, which is what landed Google in hot water a few weeks ago. However, Google will disable human review until the user explicitly confirms that they want to opt-in.

Being on the leaderboards is cool, but can you game your way into college? Trending on Google, 200 colleges in the U.S. are offering $16 million in esports scholarships. In one case, grade 11 students were being offered up to $400,000 to play games in college. In addition, esports companies are helping high school students set up gaming stations and practice labs. The esports scene is booming worldwide. For example, the University of Waterloo has a team for Starcraft, a strategy game that stretches a human’s multitasking ability to its limits.

Trending on Google, Apple is retaining its new Mac Pro production in the US. Apple explains that this move is to take advantage of tax exemptions on a few of its components. The tax break is defined in the federal product exclusion, and it seems to have given Apple enough of a reason to keep its production in the U.S. and not move it to China.

