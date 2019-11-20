Hashtag Trending – Google Stadia lands in Canada; Microsoft Teams hits 20 million; Intel’s new graphics card

Hashtag Trending is all about news from Google today; for starters we have a story about Google Stadia launching in Canada, followed by the thriving Microsoft Team’s, then close out with Intel’s shiny new GPU.



Thank you for tuning, it’s Wednesday, November 20th, and I’m your host, Tom Li.

Trending on Google, Google Stadia has arrived in Canada. For $11.99 a month, users can play triple-A games using minimum hardware. In essence, Stadia acts like the Netflix of gaming. Instead of processing the games locally, they’re processed in the cloud and streamed to you. And while you can pair your setup with Chromecast Ultra, you can also play on any device with a decent internet connection.

Remember when you couldn’t type two words without launching Slack to talk with your Team? Now, Microsoft is taking a bite out of Slack’s dominance. If its self reported data is any good, then Microsoft Teams has just hit 20 million daily active users today. That’s a 7 million more users than what it had in July. So maybe taking a bit is putting it lightly; gobbling it up is more like it. Again, this is assuming that Microsoft’s data is accurate.

Trending on Google, Intel has launched its first graphics processor in nearly a decade. The Ponte Vecchio graphics accelerator isn’t designed to push significant frame rates, but rather designed for data centers and AI research purposes. Based on Intel’s 7nm transistors, Ponte Vecchio is built on the Intel Xe architecture. The first batch will go to the Aurora supercomputer in the Argonne national laboratory.

That’s all the tech news that’s trending right now. Hashtag Trending is a part of the ITWC Podcast network. Add us to your Alexa Flash Briefing or your Google Home daily briefing. I’m Tom Li, thanks for listening.