Hashtag Trending – Google Stadia announced; federal budget 2019; Instagram Checkout

Google enters the video game business; Canada’s federal budget for 2019 is released; and now you can go shopping on Instagram.

Trending on Google, Google announced that it’s launching a video game platform later this year. At the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco, Google debuted its new service with this overly dramatic video.

The concept here is that you don’t need to buy a video game console, or a high-end computer. You just launch the game from the cloud and start playing on any screen. Google showed how you could be watching someone play a videogame on Youtube one moment, then launch into playing that game yourself the next. No installation required. Google says that its offices in Kitchener and Waterloo, Ontario played a role in developing the developer experience in Stadia, as well as the software for the controller. We don’t know much about what games you can play on the platform yet. But one of them will be Doom Eternal. And Google has created its own studio to develop games exclusive to the platform.

Tune in at 4 pm today: @Bill_Morneau will share the details of #Budget2019 and how we are going forward with our plan of creating an economy that works for everyone. https://t.co/av5Xn3pacG — Navdeep Bains (@NavdeepSBains) March 19, 2019

Trending on Twitter, Canada’s federal budget was introduced in the House of Commons yesterday afternoon. I’m recording this before we see it, but you can visit ITWorldCanada.com for our coverage of the tech industry reaction to it. This budget is significant because it’s the last one the Liberal Party will deliver before the election this fall. We will be looking to see what they do for innovative firms with tax credit programs; if there is a commitment to the Global Skills Strategy; and if there is any progress on a national data strategy.

Trending on LinkedIn, Instagram just became an ecommerce platform. The social network is introducing Checkout, a button that allows you to buy a product that’s tagged in an image. The initial rollout will involve more than 20 brands, including Nike, Adidas, H&M, Michael Kors, Prada, and Zara. Instagram says that your payment information won’t be shared with Facebook, its owner. It expects shopping revenue will be a significant part of its business.