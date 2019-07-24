Hashtag Trending – Google settles lawsuit; Canadian carrier pricing worst in the world; Google pushes for MVNO changes

Google settles an age-discrimination lawsuit, Canada’s mobile pricing among the worst in the world, Google pushing for revised virtual carrier rules.

That’s all the tech news that’s trending today. It’s Wednesday, July 24th, and I’m your host, Tom Li.

Trending on Google, Google settled an age-discrimination lawsuit for $11 million. According to the class-action lawsuit involving 227 people, Google has discriminated against candidates who are 40 years and older in its hiring process. In one case, a woman failed to secure a position despite having four interviews with Google, after which she called the company out for age discrimination. All in all, everyone except for Google walked away $35,000 richer.

Trending on Reddit, Canada’s mobile pricing continues to rank the highest in the world. According to the Finnish consultancy Rewheel Research, Canadians can only purchase 2GB of data for $30 EUR, which is equivalent to $45 CAD. Median Canadian carrier pricing is also much higher than the U.S. and 28 EU countries. In addition, Canadians also pay the most for data overage fees, which can be as much as $70 per exceeded gigabyte of data.

Lastly, trending on Reddit, Google is asking the federal government to make mobile virtual network operators easier to set up, just as the CRTC is contemplating on whether to require big telcos to rent out their infrastructure. If the changes do go through, it would give Google some leverage in setting up its own network in Canada. In the U.S., Google is already operating Google Fi, which runs on various U.S. carriers and WiFi.

That’s all the tech news that’s trending right now. Hashtag Trending is a part of the ITWC Podcast network. Add us to your Alexa Flash Briefing or your Google Home daily briefing. I’m Tom Li, thanks for listening.