Hashtag Trending – Google removes Android apps; Uber in London; Amazon Prime Day is set

Google has removed 17 Android apps caught engaging in wireless application protocol billing fraud. The apps were infected with the Joker (Bread) malware which Google has described as one of the most persistent threats it has dealt with. Some of the banned apps include All Good PDF Scanner, Mint Leaf Message-Your Private Message, Unique Keyboard – Fancy Fonts & Free Emoticons. The spyware is designed to steal SMS messages, contact lists, and device information. It also silently signs up victims for premium wireless application protocol services, according to a security researcher from Zscaler. The 17 apps were downloaded 120,000 times before being detected. Google has removed the apps from the Play Store and has used Play Protect service to disable the apps on infected devices. However, users still need to manually remove the apps from their devices.

Uber is staying in London. A judge has upheld its appeal against Transport for London (TfL). The main concern TFL had was a flaw in Uber’s system that allowed unauthorized people to upload their photos to drivers’ accounts. They could then pick up passengers. Uber’s regional general manager in Europe said: “It was not what we would do now. It was inadequate, we could have done better.” The mayor of London said that Transport for London will continue to closely monitor Uber and are not afraid to take action if Uber fails to meet their expectations and protect users.

Amazon says Prime Day is set for Oct. 13 and 14. The discounted shopping event was delayed due to the pandemic. Amazon is hoping it will heavily increase revenue for the fourth quarter and close up a record year in sales. Although Amazon doesn’t usually release Prime Day revenue, it was estimated to be more than $7 billion in 2019. The vast majority of the company’s offerings on Prime Day are exclusive to Prime members which is a yearly subscription that offers customers music, movies, TV shows and free shipping. [LinkedIn thread]

