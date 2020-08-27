Hashtag Trending – Google privacy woes; Super-speedy internet; The rise of the CHO

Google employees acknowledge that it’s privacy laws are not so simple at all, researchers say they have achieved the fastest-ever internet speed, and is it time to hire a Chief Health Officer?

In a new Google lawsuit, information has surfaced pointing to the company’s own engineers claiming that its privacy settings were confusing to users and employees. Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich’s office sued Google in May accusing the tech giant of deceiving users about when and how it tracked their location and saying that if users try to opt out Google still tracks them. Public information from the lawsuit shows that even employees agree that Google’s design and privacy settings make it difficult for users to opt-out. Google has so far responded in a meeting saying “Both comms and policy are looking for an update on where we are in terms of fixing ‘location history’ fixes and having one single place to turn off instead of 3.”

Internet speeds just got a bit faster as researchers say they’ve achieved the fastest-ever internet speed that could download all of Netflix in one second. The team from University College in London, successfully transmitted data at 178 terabits per second. This speed is double the capacity of any system in the world, and even a fifth faster than the previous record. So why did it work so well? The researchers were able to transmit data through a far wider range of colours than normally used in optical fibre. This is a proof of concept so far so don’t expect these speeds at home for a while. But hey, still pretty impressive, and something to look forward to.

Here’s a new question for your workplace. Is it time for a Chief Health Officer? Companies are still figuring things out as they go through a pandemic and some could use the extra support. Businesses are looking to add health experts to their teams to best keep their staff safe, Fortune reports. It’s about having someone who knows about the risk and makes decisions under pressure with knowledge on the basics of epidemiology and understanding the mental and physical needs of staff and clients. CEOs may still be clamouring for help on the grand scheme of operating in a pandemic but a chief health officer could be a huge help. (LinkedIn thread)

