Hashtag Trending – Google logos get dunked on; Apple’s search engine; U.S. Senate hearing with big tech

You may have noticed that Google has updated its logo. Now there is a popular agreement on social media that the logos look bad. The updates have been called, “little rainbow blobs that everyone will now struggle to tell apart in their tabs,” according to Devin Coldeway on TechCrunch. People are struggling with the fact that all the icons have similar colours which makes it hard to tell them apart. Some say the shapes are bad – too hollow and four of them are rectangular, which again, makes it hard to tell them apart. Coldeway concludes, “Do you want the tallish O, the pointy one, or one of the two square O’s with slightly different color patterns?” What do you think?

Apple is en route to developing its own search engine as US antitrust authorities are threatening the billions of dollars worth of payments that Google pays to secure its spot on the iPhone. There is a slight change in the newest iPhone where Apple has begun to show its own search results and links it to websites when users type on the home screen. This little change holds big potential. According to the Financial Times, several experts say it could be the building blocks for competing with Google. Apple’s frequent job postings for search engineers are also being noticed which invite applicants to “define and implement the architecture of Apple’s groundbreaking search technology.” Google’s former head of advertising told the Financial Times that “Apple’s position is very unique because it has the iPhone and iOS. It controls the default browser.” [Twitter]

Here’s a little wholesome humour and irony from the recent U.S. Senate hearing with the big tech leaders. The CEOs of Facebook, Google, and Twitter, were questioned this week by US Senators on the Commerce Committee over their content moderation policies. At the beginning of the hearing, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerburg delayed the Big Tech hearing over connectivity issues. Chairman Roger Wicker voiced some wit and called it, “the most interesting development” as the CEO of a leading tech giant could not dial in on time and was experiencing connectivity issues. Mr. Wicker swung his gavel and gave a five-minute recess. Once Zuckerburg successfully joined, he said, “I was just having trouble connecting myself.,” And Chairman Wicker responded with, “I know the feeling, Mr Zuckerberg.”

