Hashtag Trending – Google CEO calls for AI regulation; gotta hand it to Amazon; adult site leaks data

The CEO of Google calling for more AI regulation, Amazon wants customers to be able to pay with their hands, and thousands of cam girls have their data exposed.

The AI market is growing rapidly, but how are we going to ensure it’s managed and scaled responsibly by the organizations that depend on it? Google’s CEO, Sundar Pichai, doesn’t have the answer, but his recent quote about the need for AI regulation is trending on LinkedIn. Pichai, who wrote an opinion piece in the Financial Times on the topic while also delivering a speech on the topic in Brussels, said that there is no question that artificial intelligence needs to be regulated. The Eu and US are already starting to develop regulatory proposals, he says, but “market forces” he adds, shouldn’t be what ultimately decides how AI is used. Google has its own AI principles to help guide this work, but Pichai said there’s still a lot to be done and that “principles that remain on paper are meaningless.”

Numerous sci-fi books and movies have broached the idea of implanted chips in humans allowing them to perform such actions as paying for an item by simply swiping their hand across a scanner. Now Amazon is suggesting making such a concept a reality. Trending on LinkedIn. Is an article from the Wall Street Journal saying that AWS is already setting up kiosks in its brick and mortar stores to allow customers to connect their credit card information to their palm print and scan their hand to complete purchases?

And lastly, a data breach of an adult entertainment network has led to the exposure of sensitive information belonging to over 4,000 cam models. The leaked data totalled over 20 GB and was found on an Amazon server in Virginia. The information exposed included names, addresses, emergency contacts, and even scans of passports and drivers licenses. The story has quickly caught fire on Reddit.

