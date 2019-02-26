Hashtag Trending – Facebook’s moderator backlash; foldable smartphone comparison; a 1TB microSD card

Facebook contractors are speaking out about poor treatment; foldable phones are barely announced but they’re already being compared on Youtube; and you won’t believe the new maximum size of a microSD storage card.

Trending on Google, Facebook employees are raising concerns over the treatment of moderators working on contract. Facebook has been using contractors to moderate content posted to the social networking platform and The Verge has a story about one of those workplaces. Cognizant is based in Phoenix, paying moderators an average of less than $29,000 per year. How are the workplace conditions? Here’s one quote from the article: “It is an environment where workers cope by telling dark jokes about committing suicide, then smoke weed during breaks to numb their emotions. It’s a place where employees can be fired for making just a few errors a week — and where those who remain live in fear of the former colleagues who return seeking vengeance.

Trending on Youtube, Booredatwork.com has a comparison of the Huawei Mate X versus the Samsung Galaxy Fold. Samsung was the first to unveil its folding smartphone, and Huawei followed quickly at Mobile World Congress. They are definitely different approaches to this concept. The Samsung folds out like a book. The Huawei folds out from the back, so you get screens on both sides when folded up.

Trending on Reddit, 1 terabyte micro SD cards are now available on the market. Two different storage firms announced them at Mobile World Congress, with Micron and SanDisk both saying they’ll start shipping this Spring. Remember a few years ago when you bought a desktop hard drive that was 1 TB in size? Now all that space somehow fits into a piece of plastic that’s about as thick as a fingernail. Getting one will cost you though, with SanDisk saying the release price will be $450 USD. Maybe you’ll get by with a mere 512 GB card, which is priced at $200.

This past weekend, Hashtag Trending was a finalist in the technology category for the Canadian Podcasting Awards. I just wanted to note that the winner for the category was Accenture’s The AI Effect, which I personally enjoyed listening too. Congratulations to them.