Hashtag Trending – Electronic scooters in Canada; Bitcoin goes up and down; Longtime Apple exec leaves

The dockless scooter craze is coming to Canada, The price of Bitcoin doesn’t know what to do with itself, and a longtime Apple executive announces his departure.

Citizens of Calgary and Edmonton will have the opportunity to tear down the streets on an electric powered scooter by the month of August. Newly founded Bird Canada, whose founder is entrepreneur John Bitove, founder of the Toronto Raptors, says it’s going to launch its dockless electric-powered scooters as well as other mysterious “commuter solutions” in other parts of Canada. Scooter sharing programs have launched across the world, including in the U.S., but one of the primary concerns people have had with these programs is safety and theft – there are hundreds of reported stories about scooters being thrown in lakes, stolen, or inexperienced riders getting into accidents.

Trending on Twitter and LinkedIn is the ongoing roller coaster thrill ride that is Bitcoin prices. After experiencing some big gains and reaching a value of nearly $14,000, the cryptocurrency’s value dropped by nearly $1,500 in a matter of minutes last week after the crash of U.S.-based crypo trading platform Coinbase. As of this recording, Bitcoin appears to have recovered slightly from the sudden punch in the gut, and is hovering around $12,000.

And lastly, trending on Twitter, Apple’s chief design officer says he’s leaving the company later this year to start his own company called LoveFrom. John Ive, who worked with Apple for more than two decades, is known for his designs for the Mac, iPod and iPhone. Not much is known about LoveFrom, but according to reports, it will lean on design services, and Apple is likely to be its first client.

That’s all the tech news that’s trending right now. Hashtag Trending is a part of the ITWC Podcast network.