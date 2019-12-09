Hashtag Trending – École Polytechnique; Uber safety report; Samsung Galaxy Fold available for purchase, for real

On this Monday episode of Hashtag Trending, we remember the École Polytechnique tragedy, Uber’s safety report, and Samsung’s foldable phone available for sale in Canada.

Trending on Twitter, Canadians everywhere are mourning the loss of 14 young women in the École Polytechnique massacre. On December 6th, 1989, a gunman opened fire on École Polytechnique students claiming that he’s resisting feminism. On Friday, a memorial was held in Ottawa to honour the lives lost and advocate against violence on women. The memorial also aims to raise awareness for policymakers to foster an inclusive, safe learning environment for women everywhere.

Trending on LinkedIn, Uber has finally released its safety reports after waves of demands. In it, Uber revealed over 3,000 sexual assault reports in 2018, over half of which were reports on drivers. While it’s a small percentage of the 2.3 billion rides it served in 2019, assault in any capacity towards anyone is unacceptable and should be prevented at all costs. In its report, Uber is working with more than 200 sexperts and advocacy groups from around the world on improving ride safety for both passengers and drivers.

Lastly, trending on Google, the Samsung Galaxy Fold is now available in Canada. For the low, low price of $2,599, you can score yourself a 7.3-inch folding screen and top of the line specs. That is if you don’t mind dealing with a larger, heavier phone. Samsung also includes a pair of Galaxy Buds with every purchase as well as a free screen repair and priority phone support. Currently, they’re only available in limited quantities in major Samsung Experience stores.

