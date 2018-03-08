Hashtag Trending – Dx3 Canada; Oculus bricked; Rhode Island proposes porn block

Amazon Canada’s leader says ecommerce has a lot of room to grow, Oculus Rift users are forced to come to grips with reality, and lawmakers in Rhode Island want to restrict Internet porn.

In the Opening Keynote, Tamir Bar-Haim of @Amazon is discussing some ways in which they achieved tremendous growth by focusing on the customer experiences. #Dx32018 pic.twitter.com/L2Up2hEtlN — Dx3 Canada (@dx3canada) March 7, 2018

Trending on Twitter, Dx3 Canada, an immersive digital marketing and retail conference hosted in Toronto. Delivering the opening keynote was Amazon Canada country manager Tamir Bar-Haim. He warned retailers that are venturing online that their old strategies won’t work in the ecommerce world. Pointing to data showing that ecommerce sales will more than double by 2021, Bar-Haim says that online shopping Canada is still in its early days.

From Google, Oculus Rift is suffering a worldwide outage. Users of the virtual reality headset were forced to once again face the real world again, starting around mid-day yesterday. The problem appears to be linked to an expired certificate that is part of the Oculus runtime service. It could be that somebody just forgot to push out the new update. If you’re desperate to dive back into the virtual realm, there’s a work-around. Just set your computer’s clock back to earlier than March 7. But be aware that could cause problems with other applications.

Hot on Reddit, Rhode Island wants to charge a tax on viewing online porn. A bill introduced this month would require all Internet Service Providers to block all “sexual content or patently offensive material.” To unblock the content, Rhode Islanders have to jump through some hoops. The person must be at least 18 years of age, make a request in writing, and pay a $20 fee to unblock the adult material. Only after acknowledging the dangers of deactivating the block will it be removed. So if you’re in Rhode Island, I guess you have a letter that you can work on until your V.R. headset comes back online.

