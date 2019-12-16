Hashtag Trending – Delivery worker safety, sports gif of the decade, Air Canada problems

A 1,000-person WhatsApp community keeps delivery workers safe, Twitter can’t decide what’s the sports gif of the decade, and Air Canada’s new booking system is causing headaches.

Delivery workers across Mexico are under severe pressure. Fatal crashes are a known risk, and reports of robberies are nearly a daily occurrence. To protect themselves, they’re turning to messaging apps to document grievances and rally for change. Publication OneZero did a deep dive on the WhatsApp community, interviewing six delivery workers who outlined how they use smartphones to collect data about robberies, crashes, and other incidents. They also collaborate to make Google Maps indicating the location of past robberies and addresses to avoid. The story is still trending on Twitter.

Is the famous James Harden eye roll? Perhaps it’s Lance Stevenson blowing into Lebron James’ ear? Or it’s the one with a kid crying, right? Twitter is having a tough time deciding on the first pick for sports GIF of the decade. The discussion was spurred by SB Nation’s Twitter account, and the replies quickly flooded the social media site by the hundreds.

And lastly, Air Canada is in the news again – this time because of its booking system the airline installed less than a month ago. It turns out, it doesn’t work right. The problems have lead to a flurry of customer complaints, which of course is understandable considering people’s busy holiday schedules. According to multiple reports, the new system has led to many people having trouble accessing or changing bookings, or even reaching customer service. The problem has existed for several weeks. In a CTV article, Air Canada said it’s “working to resolve the issue as soon as possible.”

That's all the tech news that's trending right now.