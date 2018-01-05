Hashtag Trending – CPU bugs affect virtually every computer, Samsung reveals chip behind the upcoming S9, airport and hotel robots

Two CPU security flaws were discovered this week that affect virtually every modern computer, Samsung unveiled its new chip that is expected to release in the Galaxy S9, and LG plans to fill airports, hotels, and supermarkets around the world with robots.

From Twitter, and pretty much all over the internet – Researchers have discovered two major security flaws in microprocessors that affect virtually every modern computer, including mobile devices, personal computers, and servers running in cloud computer networks. The first, dubbed Meltdown, affects every CPU made by Intel since 1995. According to the NY Times, Intel processors are used in more than 90 per cent of the computer servers that underpin the internet and private business operations. To fix Meltdown, Microsoft, Apple, and the community that oversees the open-source Linux are working to push out updates that would fix the problem, but reports indicate that could slow the performance of computers by up to 30 per cent. The second flaw, called Spectre, is a flaw in the design that has been used by processor manufacturers for decades, meaning it affects CPUs created from Intel, AMD, and ARM designs – which is to say virtually all of them. According to researchers who discovered the flaw, Meltdown is an urgent crisis while Spectre affects virtually every processor. Currently there is no fix for Spectre, and we may not see one until a new generation of processors is released with a re-design. As for personal computers used by consumers, hackers would still have to first find a way onto your device, so we must maintain constant vigilance when downloading software in an email or app store, or when visiting an infected website.

From LinkedIn – Samsung has revealed its new custom smartphone processor that is expected to be used in the upcoming Galaxy S9. Called the Exynos 9 Series 9810, Samsung says that it will offer improved performance centered around new artificial intelligence technology. This is similar to the chip Apple is using in the iPhone X for sophisticated face detection and object identification in images. However, Samsung has tended to stick to Qualcomm chips for users in North America, so the Galaxy S9 may ship with the new Snapdragon 845 in Canada and the U.S. The Snapdragon 845 supposedly will be able to capture 4K HDR video. Samsung is also promising that same capability.

And from Reddit – You might begin seeing robots on your travels in the near future. LG has announced three new work robots for airports, hotels, and supermarkets. Dubbed the CLOi Family, the three robots are a serving robot that can deliver food and drinks, a porter robot to reduce slow service and long wait times in airports, and a shopping cart robot that can scan items and display your shopping list along with the fastest route. They join previous LG airport robots that are currently being tested in South Korea ahead of the Winter Olympic Games starting next month.

