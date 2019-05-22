Hashtag Trending – Collision in Toronto; Digital Charter; U.S. delays Huawei blacklisting

Thousands descend upon Toronto’s Collision technology conference, Canada announces its new Digital Charter to bolster privacy and security, and the U.S. says it will delay adding Huawei to a trade blacklist for 90 days.

The fastest growing tech conference in North America kicked off in Toronto this week, and it’s trending all over Twitter. More than 25,000 are expected to attend Collision at the city’s Enercare Centre, where hundreds of booths, workshops and keynotes focused on AI, automated and connected vehicles, data, security, and so much more, are occupying more than 1 million square feet of exhibit space. Toronto Mayor John Tory took to the stage to introduce attendees to the fourth annual event and tout recent investments in Toronto.

The federal government unveiled a 10-principle Digital Charter that aims to modernize the rules governing the digital sphere in Canada and address issues like universal access and hate online. The Charter also aims to align Canada’s federal privacy with the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulations. A lot of Twitter users seem to be happy with increased privacy protections, but are wary of the potential for censorship of unpopular ideas.

And lastly, as of this recording, the U.S. has decided to backtrack ever-so-slightly on its recent decision to add Huawei to a trade blacklist. This comes a day after Google announced the suspension of its business with Huawei, striking a significant blow to Huawei’s smartphone business outside of China, although it’s not clear at this point how exactly its global supply chain will be impacted. Reuters reports that holders of current Huawei smartphones with Google apps can still download app updates.

That’s all the tech news that’s popular right now. Hashtag Trending is a part of the ITWC Podcast network. Remember to add us to your Alexa Flash Briefing or your Google Home daily briefing. I’m Alex Coop. Thanks for listening.