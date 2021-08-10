Hashtag Trending August 10 – Telus health app regulation issue; hacker leaks hacks; China’s tech crackdown

Telus catches heat from the Alberta government over their telehealth app, a ransomware hacker leaks plans to hack, and China’s government widens its tech crackdowns.

Alberta’s privacy commission has found that Telus ignored the province’s health information privacy laws. The company’s Babylon app was found in July to have failed to comply with key parts of the province’s Health Information Act and Personal Information Protection Act. While Telus remains steadfast in their stance, releasing an email statement insisting that it “meets or exceeds all privacy requirements set out in Alberta’s legislation”, many have called out Telus’ lack of transparency with the app, which obscures what information is being collected and what information is sent to outside of Canada. Ultimately, while Telus has made some minor modifications to the app, the company has refused to introduce a number of key recommendations that would align it with Alberta’s laws.

A person who claimed to be part of a ransomware gang has leaked a multitude of the gang’s files on a hacker forum out of frustration, according to a report from NBC News. The leaked files include instruction files belonging to the Russian hacking group Conti, which is responsible for attacking several hospitals. A ransomware expert confirmed the authenticity of the leaks to NBC News, noting that the files describe attacks coming from servers that have links to the hacking group. In the post, the leaker in question complained that the gang leaders had been taking huge cuts of the extorted money, and that Conti “recruits suckers and divides the money amongst themselves”.

And finally, China is cracking down on a number of the country’s biggest tech companies, including the megacorporation Tencent that owns WeChat. The move comes shortly after the Chinese government imposed similar crackdowns on Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba. While regulators claim to be focused on anti-competitive practices, observers believe the move is actually an effort to keep the tech giants in check. The recent crackdown follows years of big Chinese tech players holding monopoly power over the country’s closed economy, with companies such as Tencent and Alibaba amassing huge levels of influence and power. According to one expert, the crackdowns largely stem from concerns that they could impact the Communist Party’s influence. The same expert said that “the regime wants to keep them [the tech companies] under its control”.

