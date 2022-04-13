Hashtag Trending April 13 – Zukerberg’s personal security; Twitter cancels Q/A with employees; Dell Netherlands trials the four-day work week

Meta spends big on keeping Mark Zukerberg safe, Twitter cancels Q/A session with employees over Musk’s enrollment, and Dell Netherlands tests a four-day workweek.

As the CEO of Meta, Mark Zukerberg requires higher security than most people, and that’s an expensive ordeal. According to Business Insider, the company spends more than $20 million on personal security for Zuckerberg and his family. In 2021, Meta spent a record $26.8 million, up from $25 million in 2020. Business Insider described the security arrangements in broad strokes, as the company did not detail what it paid for. It said that aside from 24/7 bodyguard protection, Meta also installed an office with bullet-resistant glass and a panic button.

Source: Business Insider

Following Twitter’s initial announcement that Elon Musk was to join its board of directors, many Twitter employees were worried about the change. To address their concerns, Twitter has set up a Q/A session with its staff, where they can speak directly to Musk. Of course, that meeting has now been cancelled since Musk rejected his seat on the board. But the mood is still chaotic on Twitter as rumours flew left and right, including the possibility of Musk expanding his stake in the company. In the meantime, Musk remains Twitter’s largest shareholder. It’s still unclear why he declined to join its board.

Source: Protocol

Dell Netherlands will be embracing the four-day work week trial spreading across the U.K. One spokesperson told the Register that the new structure will not only increase employee retention but also increase accessibility and diversity. She said that by having a four-day workweek, more talents will be able to apply for roles they’d have trouble filling before on a five-day schedule. Unlike some other pilots, Dell will not be cramming five days of work into four days. Instead, it will be four eight-hour days. Dell employees will see corresponding pay adjustments according to hours worked.

Source: The Register

Honda is spending big on developing electric vehicles. Following the company’s commitment to turning all of its car sales into electric by 2040 last year, the company has now dedicated $40 billion to restructure its production. The investment will be spread out over the next 10 years. The company is already working on making electric vehicles more affordable. In a live briefing, Honda said that it plans to launch 30 EV models by 2030, including an ultra-cheap mini EV that costs just $8,000 by 2024. Some of its most popular series like the Acura and Prologue will also see electric variants.

Source: Engadget

