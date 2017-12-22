Hashtag Trending – Apple’s been slowing down your old iPhone, beverage company pivots to blockchain

Published: December 22nd, 2017

Apple admits to slowing down your old iPhone. A beverage company’s stock nearly quadruples after it announces a pivot to blockchain. And in a year with The Emoji Movie, Netflix has apparently produced the worst film of 2017.

First, trending on Reddit: Apple has confirmed an observation many Redditors and Geekbench developer John Poole had made – that it’s been slowing down old iPhones with low-capacity batteries. Poole tested the theory, which originated on Reddit, using an iPhone 6S and iPhone 7, and concluded that the iOS 10.2.1 and 11.2.0 updates introduced a feature that throttled device performance to extend battery life. Apple confirmed as much to the Verge, though as Poole observes, it’s easy to imagine this “feature” leading users to think, “my phone is slow, so I should replace it,” rather than, ‘my phone is slow, so I should replace its battery.”

Next, trending on Facebook: the New York-based Long Island Iced Tea Corporation – a beverage company – saw its value rise from $23.8 million USD to $92 million on Wednesday after announcing that it would be shifting its primary business to the blockchain. It even plans to rebrand itself as the Long Blockchain Corporation. As of Thursday the company said it was still in the preliminary stages of evaluating opportunities to grow its business, but that it would continue producing its Long Island iced tea and Long Island lemonade products.

Finally, according to Twitter, Netflix has produced the worst movie of the year.

That may be hard to believe in a year that subjected critics to The Emoji Movie, but apparently the streaming service’s big winter release, Bright – an urban fantasy starring Will Smith as an L.A. cop and Joel Edgerton as his partner, the first orc to become a police officer – is, quote, “an astoundingly bad” “fresh slice of hell” “awkward enough to make Cowboys & Aliens look like a stroke of genius” that should be “officially stricken from the Will Smith canon.”

While the Hashtag Trending crew will be taking the holidays off, we’ve recorded a series of new year’s predictions that will run daily, starting with self-driving cars on Boxing Day, so stay tuned for those. We’ll be back to our usual trending content on Jan. 3.

