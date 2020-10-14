Hashtag Trending – Apple unveils new iPhone; Amazon Prime Day; Disney makes moves

Apple’s new iPhone 12, Prime day kicked off the holiday shopping season, and Disney is going to be making a historical change.

Apple’s new iPhone 12 is the hottest rectangle that’s setting the tech community abuzz. Apple’s online event Oct. 13 confirmed the rumours that the new iPhone comes with Apple’s blazing A14 Bionic chip. That chip should chew through any and all tasks. It’s also the first iPhone to support 5G services. The camera system has been revamped to perform even better in low light. All that hardware, and the iPhone 12 is thinner, smaller, and lighter than the iPhone 11. Moreover, the release of the iPhone 12 Mini lowers the entry point to CAD$980. All four iPhone 12 models: mini, regular, Pro, and Pro Max come with Apple’s Retina XDR OLED display protected by a ceramic glass. There’s a catch, however. The iPhones do not have any port. Charging is now done wirelessly, so if you’re out of juice halfway through your road trip, you better hope the next gas station has a wireless charging station.

Prime day kicked off the holiday season shopping yesterday. The annual event was delayed due to the pandemic but most projections still expected shoppers to put their dollars towards electronics and homeware. Walmart and Target are also starting holiday deals this week to reduce crowding in stores. According to research firm Forrester, retail sales are expected to be the highest since 2008 so get shopping folks. [LinkedIn thread]

Disney is going to be making a historical change. The entertainment giant will now refocus its business around its streaming platforms. CEO Bob Chapek told CNBC they are “tilting the scale pretty dramatically” and increasing spending on new content. The shift is a result of the consequences of the pandemic which really hurt box office revenue and theme parks. Disney has even promoted Kareem Daniel, the former president of consumer products games and publishing to manage the new media through content distribution, ad sales and Disney+. [LinkedIn thread]

**CORRECTION** The iPhone 12 series still has a lightning port. The original article and the podcast incorrectly stated that there was no port.