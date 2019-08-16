Hashtag Trending – Apple responds to iPhone fiasco; urgent Windows 10 security patch; Send Google reminders to other people

Apple explains why it’s hiding iPhone battery health status, Windows 10 users should patch their PCs ASAP, you can now send reminders to other users through Google Assistant.

Friday, August 16th

Trending on Google, Apple has finally given a reason to obfuscating iPhone battery health status when a third party performs a replacement. It was discovered recently that newer generation of iPhones will display a blatant “Service” warning when their batteries are replaced by a third party and refuse to indicate its health in settings. Unsurprisingly, users were exasperated by the problem, calling it an offense to their rights to repair. Responding to the criticism, Apple says that this is done to protect its customers from safety and performance issues. The message isn’t boding well with the Apple fan base, especially considering that the message still appears even when using an official iPhone battery.

Next up, trending on Reddit, if you’re a Windows 10 user with the remote desktop protocol enabled, then you should immediately install its August security patch. The update addresses four vulnerabilities that could allow an attacker to execute code and make system-level changes without permission. If this is your first time hearing about remote desktop protocol, then chances are you’re safe as it’s disabled by default in Windows 10. Still, it’s better to be safe than sorry, so go check for new updates in your Windows update settings.

Trending on Reddit, Google is rolling out a new way to remind your family members to take out the trash. The most recent update to the Google Assistant includes a feature that allows a user to send reminders to other members of your Google Family Group, which comprises up to six other devices. It’s compatible with voice commands, too, so all you need to do is speak gently into your phone to ask someone to clean up the spilled milk.

Hashtag Trending is a part of the ITWC Podcast network.