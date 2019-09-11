Hashtag Trending – Apple releases iPhone 11 Pros; autonomous Toronto shuttles; Amazon worker climate strike

Apple launches iPhone 11, autonomous shuttles coming to Scarborough, Amazon employees plan to strike over climate.

That’s all the tech news that’s trending today. It’s Wednesday, September 11th, and I’m your host, Tom Li.

You’ve probably already heard the news, but Apple has released its new iPhone 11 Pro series smartphones. Their most notable feature is their triple camera setup, which includes a telephoto, wide-angle, and an ultra-wide angle lens. They’re powered by Apple’s latest A13 Bionic chipset, and have a super-bright display that can reach 1,200 nits. Preorders starts on September 13 at the tune of $1,379.

Next up, Torontonians may soon commute to work on autonomous shuttles. Toronto Mayor John Tory announced plans to employ driverless vehicles in areas with sparse service. The shuttles will initially be deployed in the West Rogue neighborhood in Scarborough, Ontario. In addition, they’ll be all-electric but only seat around 12 people. Although the point is for them to be driverless, it will still be staffed by a human–at least initially.

Most of us don’t dwell on the environmental impact of faster shipping, but Amazon employees sure do. Trending on Reddit, 960 Amazon corporate employees have planned a walkout on September 20. The participants call for Amazon to go carbon neutral by 2030 and to draw attention to its environmental impacts. According to a Vice article, Amazon’s package delivery emitted about 19 million metric tons of carbon in 2017, which is the equivalent of five coal plants.