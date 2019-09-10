Hashtag Trending – Apple breaks Chinese labour law; Russia accuses ad giants of election interference; 120 million will need reskilling

First up we turn to LinkedIn. Apple and its manufacturing partner, Foxconn, has found itself in some pretty big headlines in recent times with the tariffs being levied against by the US government due to its use of China to manufacture its product. And now come some pretty serious allegations as China Labour Watch launched a report outlining a variety of labour violations in Apple’s manufacturing facilities; notably including harsh and unethical working conditions. While Apple has denied many of the claims in the report, it has admitted to its use of an illegal amount of temporary workers in efforts to build its newest iPhone, which is set to launch this week.

Next up on the docket, another big story for you, this time trending on Reddit. In a twist of irony, Russia, which was accused of using advertising giants like Facebook and Google to manipulate the most recent US elections, has now accused those same advertising platforms of interfering with their own recent elections. According to Russian election laws, political ads are not to run on election day, which is something that Google and Facebook both did on Sunday.

Last but absolutely not least, we have a story that could affect many of you out there listening today. We have all heard about how automation could affect our working lives and how our jobs could be at risk. And a report from IBM that is trending on LinkedIn, says that as many as 120 million people worldwide will require reskilling in the next three years, for the sake of not losing their positions as artificial intelligence makes more and more of an impact every day in the workplace. As if that wasn’t heavy enough, the same report says that reskilling takes more than 10 times as long, for a variety of reasons, in our modern world as it did just a few years ago.