Hashtag Trending – Apple announces 3 new iPhones, Apple Watch Series 4

Apple announces three new iPhones and a new Apple Watch. With the trillion-dollar firm’s event totally taking over the Internet yesterday, this is a special episode dedicated to bringing you up to speed on what new products Apple announced yesterday – and what it’ll cost you.

Apple unveiled three new iPhones yesterday, the XS, the XS Max, and the iPhone XR. (Note the X is pronounced as “ten.”) Gone from the new devices is the home button. All the new iPhones have edge-to-edge displays and will rely on facial recognition to unlock the device. The devices have some other things in common – they pack Apple’s new A12 bionic processor, and they’re water resistant. They all have at least 64 GB of storage. The iPhone XS and XS Max are the two premium phones here. The most noticeable difference is screen size. The XS screen size is 5.8 inches. The Max is 6.5 inches. It’s also got a larger battery and an option for up to 512 GB of storage. The iPhone XR will be the lowest cost option for a new iPhone. The compromise here is an LCD display instead of OLED, an aluminum frame instead of stainless steel, and less effective water resistence. There’s also no 3D touch and just one camera on the back, no dual-lens system.

Here’s the prices and availability for Canada:

The iPhone XR starts at $1,029

The iPhone XS starts at $1,379

The iPhone XS Max starts at $1,519

Pre-orders begin tomorrow and sales go live September 21st.

A new Apple Watch is also coming. Apple Watch Series 4 will update both the 40 mm and 44 mm models with a display that’s 30 per cent larger. The digital crown now provides haptic feedback and the speaker is 50 per cent louder. A new sensor package of an accelerometer and a gyroscope can detect when a user falls. Then it will present a notification to offer to call 911. If there’s no response after one minute, it calls automatically. Make sure you’re sitting down for these prices:

A GPS only version of the watch starts at $519

For GPS and LTE the price is $649. In Canada, service is available from Rogers.

Pre-orders start tomorrow and sales begin September 21st.

Along with the new product announcements, Apple discontinued four devices yesterday. It’s no longer selling the iPhone X, the iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus, or iPhone SE. But if you want one, I bet you can find it on eBay. The online marketplace says that last year, a Canadian bought an iPhone off its site every nine minutes. iPhone searches increase the most in September and October, when Apple makes its new product announcements. The average price of an iPhone X on eBay is $910.

That's what's trending today.