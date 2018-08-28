Hashtag Trending – AMD stock soars; Disney names streaming service; Cyberpunk 2077 demo

AMD’s stock is soaring up right alongside its CPU benchmark results. Disney’s revealed the name for its competitor to Netflix. Gamers get a peek at the world of Cyberpunk 2077.

Trending on Google is AMD’s stock. The chip maker’s ticker is at a 12-year high, closing at $25.26 on Monday. AMD has the release of new, smaller 7 nanometer chips in the works. It may also be enjoying a boost as a result of the damage done to its rival, Intel, which has suffered security woes in recent months. AMD is now up 150 per cent for 2018.

Trending on LinkedIn, Disney has revealed the name for its new video streaming service. We first learned of Disney’s plans to compete with Netflix in August of 2017. Now we know that the new service – Disney Play – will launch next year. That service will feature a lot of content that Disney has pulled off of Netflix, including Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars movies. It’s expected Disney Play will launch at a lower monthly price than Netflix. We’ll see how long that lasts.

Trending on Twitter, game publisher CD Projekt Red revealed some new gameplay features from its upcoming role-playing game, Cyberpunk 2077. The features included highly customizable avatars. Imagine making a Skyrim character, but with less elf ears and more leather clothing and tattoos. The gameplay features a mixed bag of video game tropes. There’s dialog trees, guns, special abilities, car chases, and a futuristic open world to explore. Here’s a clip from the demo, courtesy of GameSpot: