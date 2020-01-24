Hashtag Trending – Amazon is most valuable brand ever; tech giants spending heavy on lobbying; Tesla hits milestone

Amazon officially becomes the most valuable brand of all time; tech giants set new record for money spent on lobbying; Tesla hits major milestone

When many of us think about Amazon, we likely think of a tech giant that has grown to be the world’s biggest company. But now, it is official that the company is actually the most valuable brand of all time, and it is trending on Reddit. The report from the Brand Finance Global 500 Index outlined that Amazon soared past the $200 billion mark – becoming the first brand to do so. This came on the heels of 17.5% value growth, bringing the brand to a total value of $220.8 billion.

Sticking on the topic of the world’s biggest brands, an article from Market Watch shows just how much tech firms like Facebook, Amazon, and Apple are spending on lobbying lawmakers, and it is trending on Reddit. Not only were the amounts staggering, but actually record-breaking. Facebook led the pack at $16.7 million in 2019, with Amazon and Apple following them at $16.1 million and $7.4 million respectively. It is no surprise this all comes as lawmakers around the world have started setting their sights on Big Tech.

And keeping right with big companies setting new benchmarks, Tesla set a record of its own, and it is trending on LinkedIn. Not too long ago, people thought the bubble might be bursting on the glitz and glamour style of tesla. But that seems to not be the case, as the company has become the first publicly listed U.S. automobile producer to top a $100 billion valuation. This comes on the heels of a surprising quarterly profit that aided in the company almost doubling its stock price in the last 3 months alone.